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Kiev's path to the European Union will not be easy. European Council President António Costa rules out the possibility of accelerated accession for Ukraine.

The politician emphasizes that the enlargement process is based solely on the country's merits and strict adherence to criteria. The exact timeline for integration remains uncertain, and accelerated accession is impossible.

Kiev faces extensive legislative reform, especially given the country's size and the current challenging situation.