While the Polish government is preparing for a major war and spending huge sums of money on defense, the nation's health is under threat. Hospitals are closing, doctor's appointments are being canceled by the thousands, and waiting lists at clinics have stretched for months. Local media reports that over the past two years (just since the mass arrival of Ukrainians), the number of patients waiting to see specialists has increased by 70 percent, exacerbating the crisis in access to services.