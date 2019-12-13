Calls for peace now sound as false as possible from many, because the West for some reason decided that security is not for everyone. Terror has become a method of the elites of big politics. One of the examples is the undermining of Nord Stream.

Despite the huge damage, no one in the EU is in a hurry to look for customers and performers. Russia, which is not allowed to investigate, believes that the United States is behind everything, and Europe obediently fulfills the will of Washington and tries to pin the blame on Ukraine.

In the 2 years since the Nord Stream explosions, there is no more clarity about what happened. Western countries are actively covering the States, and Germany itself believed that Ukrainians, and possibly Poles, were behind everything. For example, Der Spiegel burst out with the sensation of the century, continuing its myth-making mission. They say that Ukrainian civil activists blew up the gas pipeline for only 300 thousand dollars, and Biden and Zelensky did not know anything. Well, I can't believe in all this. None of the versions looks plausible enough, and sometimes even looks more like a farce.

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister:

"It is also outrageous that after two years, no one is saying anything, no serious investigation has been conducted. So-called investigations are more like jokes or tragedy. If there was a real serious investigation, there should have already been some result. What is happening is not serious and outrageous. It doesn't have to be that way. I mean, what kind of impression it gives of a continent that allows these things to happen without any consequences".

In fact, there are consequences. Being left without cheap gas, the European Union received a systematic decline in economic indicators. Added instability in this matter and the voluntary rejection of Russian blue fuel in other branches. As a result, the bravado ended along with empty gas storage facilities. As it turned out, it is much more expensive to buy gas from other countries. The result was felt primarily by the German industry.

Yuri Kofner, economic policy adviser to the Alternative for Germany party (Germany):

"Our party is primarily aimed at the national interests of Germany. We just understand that Germany's national interests include good relations with Russia, the end of the war in Ukraine and peace talks, the supply of cheap gas from Russia, on which the entire economic development of our country is based".

And here it should be noted that Russia has never refused the energy union - they are always ready to resume supplies. But justice must also exist. Despite the fact that Moscow was removed from participation in the international investigation of sabotage, they continue their own. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is sure that Washington and Biden personally are behind the explosions on Russian gas pipelines, no matter how much others try to shield him.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia:

"Washington and Biden personally are behind the explosion of the Nord Streams. It was profitable for him to deprive Western Europe of cheap Russian gas, forcing it to buy it from the United States at exorbitant prices. Germany suffered the most - the economy fell into recession, GDP declined, the production model was broken, industrial production decreased, the number of bankruptcies in the country became a record over the past decade. Gas today costs German citizens 84% more than before. It turns out that it was not Washington who was responsible for the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams, but the residents of Germany, to whom Biden and Scholz reached into their pockets".

Of course, Berlin understands, or at least pretends to understand, that the sabotage destroyed everything that the country was moving towards after World War II. Recently, Scholz called on the German Prosecutor General's Office to conduct an unbiased investigation. The chancellor called the explosion a terrorist act and drew attention to the fact that the perpetrators must be brought to justice. And before that, the Germans accused a certain Ukrainian diving instructor of all sins.

Nancy Faeser, German Interior Minister:

