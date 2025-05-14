Hungarian Foreign Minister: NATO should not confuse their defense with that of Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ddfc4d8c-edfa-420d-9a10-9ac0c527afbc/conversions/1cc60eac-6f31-4e12-8126-b5809b66d370-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ddfc4d8c-edfa-420d-9a10-9ac0c527afbc/conversions/1cc60eac-6f31-4e12-8126-b5809b66d370-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ddfc4d8c-edfa-420d-9a10-9ac0c527afbc/conversions/1cc60eac-6f31-4e12-8126-b5809b66d370-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ddfc4d8c-edfa-420d-9a10-9ac0c527afbc/conversions/1cc60eac-6f31-4e12-8126-b5809b66d370-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The North Atlantic Alliance should not confuse their defense with that of Ukraine. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is taking part in an informal meeting with colleagues from NATO countries in Antalya, TASS reported.

"NATO should not confuse the alliance's defense, our own defense with Ukraine's defense. Ukraine's defense is not NATO's defense. Ukraine's defense is not Hungary's defense. Ukraine is not defending us, it is defending itself," Sijjarto expressed his opinion in a video message on Facebook.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that NATO should not deal with military assistance to Ukraine and instead must focus on preventing an escalation of the armed conflict.