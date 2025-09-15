Hungary has officially entered into a groundbreaking agreement with the Chinese Atomic Energy Agency, opening vast prospects for bilateral collaboration in the nuclear sector. This development was reported by RIA Novosti, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

"The Minister announced the signing of a memorandum with the Chinese Atomic Energy Agency, which signifies significant potential for cooperation in nuclear energy, safety, and innovation between Hungary and China—an increasingly influential player and a growing force in this field," the statement read.