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The political guard relief in Hungary is taking place under the rainbow flag. Viktor Orbán had barely left his post as Prime Minister when the country applied to register the 24-hour television channel "Rainbow."

According to media reports, the channel will offer programs about LGBT history. However, adult content rated 18+ will allegedly be available to subscribers only in encrypted format. "Special attention will be paid to the protection of children" and compliance with professional classification principles.