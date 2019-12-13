3.40 RUB
Hunting for people: Kiev regime to tighten mobilization rules
Ukraine "has not mobilized enough" people after tightening the law on mobilization, the head of the Kyiv regime said.
And he concluded that the law needs to be adjusted.
Starting December 1, the conditions for receiving a deferment from mobilization in Ukraine will be tightened. This is done based on the results of an audit of enterprises with critical status and the right to reserve employees. Some of these workers will receive summonses.
Military registration and enlistment office employees have also prepared for the new rules. They have opened a business selling blank summons forms.
You only need to write your details and the date there - and you can avoid forced mobilization on the street. A one-time document costs about $24.
