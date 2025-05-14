IAEA announces threat to safety of Zaporozhye NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised concerns regarding the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), citing ongoing threats to its security amid unstable external power supplies. Director General Rafael Grossi issued this warning, as reported by BELTA with reference to TASS.

According to Grossi, external power supply has long been the Achilles’ heel of the nuclear safety at ZNPP throughout the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. "Unfortunately, the situation in this regard has not improved," he stated. "Our on-site experts will continue to monitor developments closely, and we will keep the world informed about the nuclear safety at the plant, which remains under threat."

Additionally, it has been reported that IAEA inspectors have been hearing explosions and sounds of combat on a daily basis over the past week. Grossi noted, "The IAEA inspection team has been hearing daily sounds of military activity, with explosions at various distances from the plant. Early Tuesday morning, May 13, the team also heard gunfire and a noise resembling that of a drone."