IAEA Resumes Operations at Iranian Nuclear Sites
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Atomic Energy Agency has resumed work at Iran’s nuclear facilities. As reported by Director General Grossi, the first team of inspectors has already arrived in the country and will soon commence their activities.
This marks the first official confirmation of the return of IAEA inspectors since July, when Iran decided to limit its cooperation with the agency.
The inspectors will operate at sites unaffected by the Israeli and American bombings in June 2025. This step follows another round of negotiations held in Geneva between Iran and the countries of the "EU Troika."