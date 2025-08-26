3.69 BYN
Kaladze: West Promises Military Equipment to Tbilisi if a Second Front Against Russia Is Opened
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The West promised to supply Tbilisi with military equipment should Georgia agree to open a second front against Russia.
According to Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party, there were "direct threats, blackmail, and insults" voiced from the office of the country's Prime Minister to push Georgia onto the path of war. The authorities possess all the necessary evidence and will disclose it if required.
At the same time, the politician noted that European partners have not abandoned their plans and continue to exert pressure on Georgia. This time, they are threatening to suspend the visa-free regime.