Polish Defense Minister Gives Ukraine an Ultimatum

The events that took place in Volyn are still the cause of tension between Warsaw and Kiev. Ukraine has no chance of joining the European Union if it does not sort out this issue. This was stated by the head of the Polish Defense Ministry.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defense of Poland:

"I said that if Ukraine does not sort out the issue of the Volyn massacre, the genocide in Volyn, if the exhumation and perpetuation of the memory of the victims is not carried out, it has no chance of joining the European Union. I expressed a very clear and firm protest every time the good name of Poland was trampled in any way or when Ukraine tried to glorify Bandera. I spoke about this very clearly and unequivocally."

Poles check Ukrainians at the border

Earlier, Polish President Nawrocki said that it was time to "say stop to Banderaism" and proposed to equate Bandera symbols with fascist ones, establishing criminal liability for its propaganda.