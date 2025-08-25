A scandal between Budapest and Kiev is flaring up in Europe over Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary receives oil from Russia through it, but after a series of attacks, supplies have been stopped.

Zelensky makes unambiguous hints: Kiev has always maintained friendship with Hungary, but now the fate of Druzhba depends on Hungary itself, which is blocking negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Budapest perceives this as energy terrorism, and Zelensky's stand-up as direct threats.

The strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the pipeline are tantamount to an attack on Hungary and Slovakia, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Europe has started a new "proxy war", this time against EU members - the most inconvenient for the Brussels leadership. Ukraine, which has already attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline three times in less than a month, has been routinely put to waste. As a result, fuel pumping to Hungary and Slovakia has been completely stopped. The energy security of these countries is at risk, as repairs are needed, which will take time.

Budapest and Bratislava have appealed to the European Commission with a call to force Kiev to stop the attacks, but they are silent. Only Zelensky is not silent, preferring to respond with jokes: there has always been friendship between Ukraine and Hungary, but now its continuation depends on the position of Budapest. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry even advised Budapest to refuse Russian oil, following the example of Europe. Inappropriate humor and caustic comments were not appreciated in Hungary.

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary:

"So, it is absolutely clear what the Ukrainian president is saying. There is no room for any misunderstandings or interpretations here. He openly, rudely and shamelessly threatened Hungary. Zelensky made it clear that if Hungary does not take a pro-Ukrainian position, similar to that taken by Brussels and the European People's Party in the European Parliament, they will continue to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is important for Hungary's energy security."

Szijjártó is sure that in this way, Kiev, with the tacit support of Brussels, is trying to put pressure on Budapest to force it to change its position on the conflict in Ukraine and its accession to the European Union. That is, Hungary must take a position that is completely contrary to its interests. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agrees with him, saying that "it is impossible to get into the EU through blackmail, explosions and threats." Orbán's administration reminded Kiev that Hungary and Slovakia supply almost half of Ukraine's electricity.

Gergely Huyás, Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary:

"Hungary provides an important, significant part of Ukraine's energy supply. In addition, we have been in solidarity with Ukraine, and although the Hungarian position has always been clear and peaceful, we have carried out the largest humanitarian action in the history of Hungary. That is why we believe that Ukraine is indebted to Hungary, and only in addition to this, Hungary guarantees the security of energy supply, even in the area of ​​wired power supply."

In Slovakia, which is the second largest supplier of diesel fuel to Ukraine, which is made from Russian oil, they warned: Kiev itself is harming its own interests.

Juraj Blanar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia:

"We understand that Ukraine is in a difficult situation, but this infrastructure is very important for us. Ukraine is harming itself by risking being left without fuel. Our national interest is to protect these supplies, so we are openly communicating with the Ukrainian side. And I will continue to do this at the European level. I do not want to in any way aggravate the situation with my statements. First of all, I call for a pragmatic approach."

Indeed, this is not an attack on sovereignty, but on common sense. Ukraine needs diesel and solar fuel for its military equipment. Now the Slovak authorities are saying that there will be no supplies. But apparently even this will not stop Kiev, which does not hide its involvement. In Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline were called "pure banditry."

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

"Any attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially on energy facilities, should provoke a negative reaction and be accompanied by calls to stop such activities. Such activities are classified in international law, in the national law of many states, in international law as a whole as terrorist."

But in Europe they pretend that this does not concern them and pass the buck.

Stefan Cornelius, official representative of the German Foreign Ministry:

"The government does not assess this attack. It took note of it. It took note of the reaction that came from Slovakia and Hungary. I can only say that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have led to serious supply problems for years. The European Union has long been trying to diversify its energy supplies and has been doing so successfully."

In its dispute with Kiev, Hungary is counting on Washington's support. Orban recently made public a response letter from US President Donald Trump, to whom he complained about Ukraine's actions after the first attack.

"Viktor, I am not happy to hear this, I am very angry. Pass this on to Slovakia as well. You are my great friend," the letter says.