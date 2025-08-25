Men of draft age try to escape from Ukraine to Belarus

The number of men of draft age trying to escape from Ukraine to Belarus has increased in Ukraine

In 2025, the number of men of draft age trying to escape from Ukraine to Belarus has doubled compared to previous years, TASS reports, citing the State Border Service of Ukraine and the publication "Sledstvie. Info".

According to the agency, 911 men aged 18 to 60 were detained on the border with Belarus in 2025. This is 2 times more than in total for the previous 3 years: 61 men were detained in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 336 in 2024.

It is specified that the largest number of men were detained in the Rivne region, followed by the Zhytomyr, Volyn and Kiev regions.

A representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported on August 24 that more than 13 thousand citizens who tried to flee the country have been detained since the beginning of the year.

A general mobilization has been announced and repeatedly extended in Ukraine since February 2022. The authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that men of draft age cannot evade service.

Videos of force mobilization and conflicts between citizens and military commissars in different cities are regularly published on Ukrainian social networks.