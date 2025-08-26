3.69 BYN
U.S. to Grant Poland $4 Billion Loan for American Weapons Procurement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. will grant Poland a $4 billion loan to purchase American weapons, the Pentagon reported.
As a result, the total amount of U.S. credit support for Warsaw over the past three years will exceed $15 billion.
It is emphasized that the U.S. considers Poland one of its strongest and most reliable allies in Europe. The country is on the front line of NATO's eastern flank and is a leader in defense investments.
Today, Tusk said that Poland's military spending next year will amount to $55 billion.