U.S. to Grant Poland $4 Billion Loan for American Weapons Procurement

The U.S. will grant Poland a $4 billion loan to purchase American weapons, the Pentagon reported.

As a result, the total amount of U.S. credit support for Warsaw over the past three years will exceed $15 billion.

It is emphasized that the U.S. considers Poland one of its strongest and most reliable allies in Europe. The country is on the front line of NATO's eastern flank and is a leader in defense investments.