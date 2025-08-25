Lukashenko May Meet with Putin at SCO Summit in China

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, may hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, according to Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalya Eismont, reports RIA Novosti.

She stated that there are no issues preventing the leaders of Belarus and Russia from arranging a meeting and engaging in discussions.

“When necessary, they meet. And it is a fact that they will meet,” Eismont said when asked about the possibility of a bilateral encounter in China.

She also emphasized that such events always provide opportunities for bilateral contacts with other leaders, and that Lukashenko’s meetings in China are already scheduled.

The SCO summit is set to take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui mentioned that participants would adopt a series of documents, including the “Tianjin Declaration,” reflecting the organization’s unified stance on pressing international and regional issues.