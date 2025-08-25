Total EU Aid to Ukraine since Beginning of Conflict Amounts to Almost €170 Billion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7dc82e55-fddd-4721-9da0-d958e933bc3f/conversions/ec52d915-952f-48f1-a0d4-fc8c0ae99bf3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7dc82e55-fddd-4721-9da0-d958e933bc3f/conversions/ec52d915-952f-48f1-a0d4-fc8c0ae99bf3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7dc82e55-fddd-4721-9da0-d958e933bc3f/conversions/ec52d915-952f-48f1-a0d4-fc8c0ae99bf3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7dc82e55-fddd-4721-9da0-d958e933bc3f/conversions/ec52d915-952f-48f1-a0d4-fc8c0ae99bf3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that the total EU aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict has amounted to nearly €170 billion, including 60 billion for weapons. She spoke about this at a briefing in Brussels, answering a question about possible "security guarantees" for Kiev, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

"We provide significant support to Ukraine. Currently, the volume of our assistance to Ukraine has already amounted to almost €170 billion. In particular, we have also allocated almost 60 billion euros for arms supplies, including through the European Peace Facility," she said.

Hipper added that by the end of 2025, Kiev should receive 2 million 155 mm shells.

In addition, the EC representative recalled that 80 000 Ukrainian military personnel had been trained in the EU since the beginning of the hostilities.