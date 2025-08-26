President of Belarus Congratulates Moldovans on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/848416d6-65a1-4733-9afd-55f0a14a3bd9/conversions/1e012058-8088-4a51-85f6-604de0db7021-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/848416d6-65a1-4733-9afd-55f0a14a3bd9/conversions/1e012058-8088-4a51-85f6-604de0db7021-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/848416d6-65a1-4733-9afd-55f0a14a3bd9/conversions/1e012058-8088-4a51-85f6-604de0db7021-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/848416d6-65a1-4733-9afd-55f0a14a3bd9/conversions/1e012058-8088-4a51-85f6-604de0db7021-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed congratulations to the Moldovan people on Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the head of state.

"I am confident that despite modern challenges and threats, the wisdom and hard work of the Moldovan people will help overcome difficulties and ensure the progressive development of your sovereign, unique and prosperous country," the congratulatory message reads.

The President assured that Belarus is ready to share its achievements in the field of state-building and socio-economic development.

"I am convinced that regardless of the current political situation, Belarusians and Moldovans will continue to maintain friendly relations based on deep mutual respect and trust," the Belarusian leader emphasized.