Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Ministry of Defense of Poland: Ukraine Cannot Join EU Without Resolving Volhynian Massacre Issue

Ministry of Defense of Poland: Ukraine Cannot Join EU Without Resolving Volhynian Massacre Issue

Ukraine's accession to the European Union hinges upon resolving the contentious matter of exhuming the victims of the Volynian Massacre

Ukraine's accession to the European Union hinges upon resolving the contentious matter of exhuming the victims of the Volhynian Massacre, stated the head of Poland's Ministry of Defense. This issue remains deeply painful for the Polish people.

Nevertheless, Kosiniak-Kamysz criticized the country's president, Nawrocki, for vetoing the legislation aimed at extending assistance to Ukrainian citizens. 