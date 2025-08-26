3.69 BYN
Ministry of Defense of Poland: Ukraine Cannot Join EU Without Resolving Volhynian Massacre Issue
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine's accession to the European Union hinges upon resolving the contentious matter of exhuming the victims of the Volhynian Massacre, stated the head of Poland's Ministry of Defense. This issue remains deeply painful for the Polish people.
Nevertheless, Kosiniak-Kamysz criticized the country's president, Nawrocki, for vetoing the legislation aimed at extending assistance to Ukrainian citizens.