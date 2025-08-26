Moldova's sovereignty has been betrayed by the current authorities of the republic, who have given the country to the EU in exchange for loans and promises, says Ilan Sor, leader of the opposition bloc "Victory". His quote is provided by RIA Novosti.

"The independence we dreamed of - the independence of a strong, prosperous state respected by all its neighbors - has been betrayed by the current government. Instead of strengthening sovereignty, Sandu and the Action and Solidarity party have surrendered our country to foreign bureaucrats from Brussels. They have exchanged Moldova for promises and loans, turning it into a servant of the EU's half-politicians," Sor wrote in his Telegram channel on Moldova's Independence Day.

According to him, the regime is trying to erase Moldovan identity, impose alien values and rewrite history.

"This is not a path to freedom - this is a new form of slavery. We gained true independence in 1944, when our land was liberated from the Romanian occupation, which brought us innumerable suffering. This liberation allowed us to build our schools, develop our language and culture in a fraternal family of nations, in a union state. I am sure that this will continue in the future," Shor emphasized.