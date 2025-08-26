3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.47 BYN
Sor: Moldovan authorities surrender country to foreign bureaucrats from Brussels
Moldova's sovereignty has been betrayed by the current authorities of the republic, who have given the country to the EU in exchange for loans and promises, says Ilan Sor, leader of the opposition bloc "Victory". His quote is provided by RIA Novosti.
"The independence we dreamed of - the independence of a strong, prosperous state respected by all its neighbors - has been betrayed by the current government. Instead of strengthening sovereignty, Sandu and the Action and Solidarity party have surrendered our country to foreign bureaucrats from Brussels. They have exchanged Moldova for promises and loans, turning it into a servant of the EU's half-politicians," Sor wrote in his Telegram channel on Moldova's Independence Day.
According to him, the regime is trying to erase Moldovan identity, impose alien values and rewrite history.
"This is not a path to freedom - this is a new form of slavery. We gained true independence in 1944, when our land was liberated from the Romanian occupation, which brought us innumerable suffering. This liberation allowed us to build our schools, develop our language and culture in a fraternal family of nations, in a union state. I am sure that this will continue in the future," Shor emphasized.
The Moldovan authorities have moved to repressive measures against any dissent - in addition to the head of Gagauzia Eughenia Gutul, criminal cases have been opened against a number of opposition politicians, and deputies are being detained at the Chisinau airport for visiting Russia. In addition, Chisinau is trying to ban protests 30 days before and 30 days after the elections. In order to deny candidates registration without explanation and thus prevent them from participating in the elections, the ruling party proposed expanding the powers of the information and security service, allegedly "to combat electoral corruption." The Moldovan authorities dealt with undesirable media outlets that provide a different point of view on political events in the country from the ruling authorities back in 2023 - 13 TV channels and dozens of websites were closed. The list of banned resources included the Sputnik Moldova website and Telegram channel, the websites of Komsomolskaya Pravda, Argumenty i Fakty, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Regnum agency, Lenta.ru, Pravda.ru, as well as the websites of Moldovan TV channels Orizont TV, Prime TV, Primul, Publika TV, Canal 2, Canal 3 and others. In addition, in the fall of 2024, more than 100 Telegram channels were blocked before the elections in Moldova.