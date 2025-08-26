Trump Reiterates His Plans to 'Put Putin and Zelensky at the Same Table'

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/127fe8dc-8a67-457c-93a9-aa584438117e/conversions/6ee6c8b1-1f25-47da-9740-e98cadf34139-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/127fe8dc-8a67-457c-93a9-aa584438117e/conversions/6ee6c8b1-1f25-47da-9740-e98cadf34139-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/127fe8dc-8a67-457c-93a9-aa584438117e/conversions/6ee6c8b1-1f25-47da-9740-e98cadf34139-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/127fe8dc-8a67-457c-93a9-aa584438117e/conversions/6ee6c8b1-1f25-47da-9740-e98cadf34139-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump once again declared his intention to "put at the same table" the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. And during a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers, the head of the White House noted that if the progress of the negotiations does not satisfy him, he is ready to resort to a policy of sanctions.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"I want this to stop. And it won't be a world war, it will be an economic war, and it will be bad. And it will be bad for Russia. And I don't want that. But I also have to keep in mind that it's not that simple. Zelensky is not absolutely innocent, you know? It takes two to tango."