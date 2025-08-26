Arrested in Italy Ukrainian Directed Nord Streams Explosions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d30a5e50-f8b4-460c-b3b0-8a8ce6740d94/conversions/cf0f9087-8547-4b04-900b-925d29577c13-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d30a5e50-f8b4-460c-b3b0-8a8ce6740d94/conversions/cf0f9087-8547-4b04-900b-925d29577c13-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d30a5e50-f8b4-460c-b3b0-8a8ce6740d94/conversions/cf0f9087-8547-4b04-900b-925d29577c13-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d30a5e50-f8b4-460c-b3b0-8a8ce6740d94/conversions/cf0f9087-8547-4b04-900b-925d29577c13-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

New details have emerged in the case of the terrorist attacks on the Nord Streams. Ukrainian citizen Sergei Kuznetsov, who was previously arrested in Italy, turned out to be the head of the operation and coordinated the acts of sabotage. This follows from the European arrest warrant.

According to the materials, Kuznetsov, together with his accomplices, installed at least four explosive devices on the gas pipelines, which contained up to 27 kg of explosives.

The Italian court approved the arrest of the Ukrainian, but did not extradite him to Germany, as Berlin insists on.