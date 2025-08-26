3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.47 BYN
U.S. Preparing Security Guarantees for Kiev
The United States has agreed to help the European "coalition of the willing" with intelligence and air support. According to media reports, Washington is allegedly ready to take part in the creation of Ukrainian air defense under European leadership as part of post-war support.
The United States also promises to provide reconnaissance and observation flights, command and control facilities that will ensure a no-fly zone and an air shield for Kiev. However, there are no plans to directly deploy U.S. troops.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth expressed doubts about such a support model, fearing that the country will be drawn into a new conflict. But the troops of the European "coalition of the willing" can be deployed deep inside Ukraine as a third line of defense - and that is the line that the United States should help.