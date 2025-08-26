U.S. Preparing Security Guarantees for Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b20e7e3-5189-481f-8a34-3e6a2cc92a7d/conversions/d4c21096-233c-4730-80b4-bc633395dae0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b20e7e3-5189-481f-8a34-3e6a2cc92a7d/conversions/d4c21096-233c-4730-80b4-bc633395dae0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b20e7e3-5189-481f-8a34-3e6a2cc92a7d/conversions/d4c21096-233c-4730-80b4-bc633395dae0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b20e7e3-5189-481f-8a34-3e6a2cc92a7d/conversions/d4c21096-233c-4730-80b4-bc633395dae0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States has agreed to help the European "coalition of the willing" with intelligence and air support. According to media reports, Washington is allegedly ready to take part in the creation of Ukrainian air defense under European leadership as part of post-war support.

The United States also promises to provide reconnaissance and observation flights, command and control facilities that will ensure a no-fly zone and an air shield for Kiev. However, there are no plans to directly deploy U.S. troops.