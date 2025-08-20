IDF Announces Need to Evacuate Civilians to Southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has informed medical personnel and international organizations in Gaza about the necessity of preparing for the evacuation of civilians to the south of the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned operation to bring the city under military control, the IDF press service reported, according to RIA Novosti.

“In preparation for the evacuation of civilians to the south of Gaza for their safety, the IDF Coordination Department in Gaza made preliminary calls two days ago (August 19) to medical workers and international organizations in the northern part of the sector to prepare for the evacuation of the population to the southern areas,” the statement said.

It was noted that IDF officers advised medical personnel to make changes to hospital infrastructure in the south of Gaza to accommodate patients and the wounded, as well as to increase supplies of essential medical equipment in accordance with requests from international humanitarian organizations.

The military also informed Gaza’s medical staff of the need to transfer medical equipment from Gaza to the southern enclave to ensure treatment for all patients there and to prepare hospitals for incoming patients from the north.

On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved an operation to seize control of Gaza, and the IDF announced that approximately 60,000 reservists had been summoned in preparation for the operation. The military added that 20,000 already mobilized reservists would receive notices extending their current service period. Israeli Army Radio "Galei Tzahal" reported that the operation to take Gaza could last until 2026, with up to 130,000 reservists potentially involved at the peak of the maneuver.