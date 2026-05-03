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In honor of Victory Day celebrations, Russian Ministry of Defense declared a ceasefire on May 8-9

In honor of Victory Day celebrations, Russian Ministry of Defense declared a ceasefire on May 8-9

Russia declared a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 to celebrate the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Moscow expects Kyiv to follow suit. And if there are any attempts to disrupt the celebrations, Russia will respond appropriately, the ministry added.

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