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Polish MP Proposes Expelling all Ukrainians from Poland
Janusz Kowalski, an independent member of the Polish Sejm (formerly a member of the opposition Law and Justice Party), called on Polish authorities to expel all Ukrainians from the country. The statement was prompted by the scandal surrounding the glorification of Stepan Bandera by the Ukrainian authorities, TASS reports.
"Polish politicians must side with the Poles and, at the next session of the Sejm, revoke all privileges for Ukrainians. And begin a program of expelling Ukrainians from Poland to Ukraine. Everyone must return there," Kowalski wrote in his article. The MP justified this move by saying that "politicians in Ukraine have sided with the criminals from the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army, designated as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation)."
A new round of tension between Warsaw and Kyiv arose after Vladimir Zelensky's decision to name one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units after the "heroes of the UPA." In response, Polish leader Karol Nawrocki decided to strip Zelensky of the republic's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle. Furthermore, according to polls, nearly 60% of Poles believe Zelensky has a negative attitude toward Poland.