In US, number of undocumented migrants detained approaches nearly 55,000

Protests continue across the country. In Los Angeles, approximately 700 Marines have been dispatched to respond to the demonstrations. Additionally, over 4,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the city.

Two hours before the onset of curfew, another march in protest took place. Police mounted units were deployed against the demonstrators, and tear gas grenades were used to disperse the crowds.

Just days prior, around 500 participants were detained for violating the curfew regulations.

A wave of protests against the strict immigration policies of the Trump administration has already spread to cities in ten states, as well as the nation's capital, Washington. Demonstrations are taking place in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and other major American cities.

Over the weekend, plans are underway for protest marches in more than 1,500 cities nationwide. These marches will coincide with a grand military parade in Washington and Trump's birthday celebration.