Despite historical disagreements and territorial disputes, the two largest emerging economies in the world are charting a course toward rapprochement—an alliance that could fundamentally reshape the global balance of power.

"Today, these two nations serve as the engines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, and they are essentially asserting their potential to become global leaders. Despite all the challenges—territorial conflicts and regional rivalries, for example in Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka—India and China are compelled to coexist, as they share borders. Consequently, even during moments of diplomatic frostiness, maintaining stability and peace remains a priority," emphasized the political analyst.

According to Petrovsky, the decision by both governments to prevent military confrontations along their border—whether involving firearms or cold weapons—is also a demonstration of their reluctance to escalate the conflict into a hot war.

"India and China recognize the fundamental need for security between themselves and are, moreover, members of SCO, an organization established to preserve safety. Both countries are developing economies that have suffered greatly from colonial domination by the West. China was the most advanced civilization in the world for 5,000 years; India, no less developed. Historically, before the 18th century, Western countries were relegated to the periphery of global progress. There exists a shared sense of anti-colonial solidarity between them," the expert explained.

This context gave rise to BRICS—a system designed to ensure sovereign trade and financial independence. The creation of parallel institutions—banking systems, reserve currencies, payment mechanisms—is aimed at shielding member nations from the dictates and sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

According to Petrovsky, the West perceives this development as a direct threat. The emergence of a multipolar world—where power is more equitably distributed—is viewed as a mortal threat to the existing order.

A telling example is U.S. President Donald Trump, who, upon taking office, immediately declared his intention to oppose BRICS. Recent threats directed at China and the introduction of tariffs against India from August 1st only had the opposite effect: the two countries have accelerated their efforts to deepen cooperation, despite existing disagreements. For the first time in seven years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO summit in the People's Republic of China.