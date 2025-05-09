3.68 BYN
India and Pakistan Cease Hostilities
A declaration has been made that both Pakistan and India have halted their hostilities. The ceasefire officially took effect at 14:30 Minsk time. The two sides are also beginning negotiations aimed at resolving their differences.
However, New Delhi has issued a warning that it will resume military actions if Islamists commit any terrorist acts, without first determining whether Pakistan is responsible. Currently, the border between the two nations remains peaceful and quiet.