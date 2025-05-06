India initiates counter-terrorist operation in Pakistan

India commenced a counter-terrorism operation in Pakistan. Reacting to the unfolding events, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.

The regional situation had been increasingly volatile. The Indian Army announced its "Sindoor" operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, prompting retaliatory fire from the Pakistani Army. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a National Security Council meeting. Pakistan has also reportedly closed its airspace for 48 hours.