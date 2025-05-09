India reported that Pakistan is shifting troops to the frontier, suggesting aggressive intentions aimed at further escalation, stated Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, a rank equivalent to Major. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.

"It has been observed that Pakistani military forces are moving their troops into forward positions, indicating aggressive intentions intended to escalate the situation further. The armed forces of India remain on high alert. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and appropriate responses have been provided," she said during a briefing by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the military on Saturday morning.