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Iran has completely closed the Strait of Hormuz following US missile strikes
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iranian authorities have decided to close the Strait of Hormuz due to US attacks. These attacks target both oil tankers and merchant vessels.
Tehran has warned that any vessel attempting to transit Hormuz will be struck. The IRGC stated that two vessels attempting to use the strait have already been hit.
Meanwhile, according to Axios, the White House is considering launching a large-scale military operation against Iran. Trump is convening intelligence officials for a closed meeting today.
As a reminder, the US launched 50 Tomahawk missiles at the Islamic Republic overnight. The targets were intelligence systems, communications systems, and air defense assets. In retaliation, Iran attacked US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.