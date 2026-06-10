Iran has completely closed the Strait of Hormuz following US missile strikes

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Iranian authorities have decided to close the Strait of Hormuz due to US attacks. These attacks target both oil tankers and merchant vessels.

Tehran has warned that any vessel attempting to transit Hormuz will be struck. The IRGC stated that two vessels attempting to use the strait have already been hit.

Meanwhile, according to Axios, the White House is considering launching a large-scale military operation against Iran. Trump is convening intelligence officials for a closed meeting today.