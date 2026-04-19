Iran Issues Stern Warning to US: Harsh Retaliation Awaits Any Breach of Fragile Ceasefire

TEHRAN, April 21, 2026 — Iran has delivered a sharp and unambiguous ultimatum to Washington, declaring that any violation of the tenuous ceasefire would trigger a powerful and resolute military response.

Commander of the Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi, warned that the Islamic Republic’s troops stand ready to deliver a “worthy and decisive” reply to any infringement of the truce obligations, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

“The Armed Forces of Iran will respond in a dignified manner to any breach of commitments,” he was quoted as saying.

The stern message comes amid lingering tensions following the large-scale US-Israeli military operation launched against Iran on February 28. On April 7, President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

Hopes for a more lasting peace briefly flickered on April 11, when Iranian and American delegations held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Iran was represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US side was led by Vice President JD Vance.