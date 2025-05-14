Iran prepared to commit never to develop nuclear weapons

The United States and Iran are in the final stages of negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement regulating Tehran's nuclear program. This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to BELTA, citing TASS.

“You may have already read that Iran has agreed to conditions whereby, and I say this in a friendly manner, they will not create radioactive dust in Iran. I want everything to be fine for them. (Iran) is a great country, but it cannot possess nuclear weapons. It’s as simple as that. No thirty-page documents—just a single statement: they cannot have nuclear weapons. I believe we are close to finalizing a deal,” Trump stated during a meeting with representatives of the business community of the United States and Qatar in Doha.