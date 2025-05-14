3.72 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.39 BYN
Iran prepared to commit never to develop nuclear weapons
The United States and Iran are in the final stages of negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement regulating Tehran's nuclear program. This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to BELTA, citing TASS.
“You may have already read that Iran has agreed to conditions whereby, and I say this in a friendly manner, they will not create radioactive dust in Iran. I want everything to be fine for them. (Iran) is a great country, but it cannot possess nuclear weapons. It’s as simple as that. No thirty-page documents—just a single statement: they cannot have nuclear weapons. I believe we are close to finalizing a deal,” Trump stated during a meeting with representatives of the business community of the United States and Qatar in Doha.
The day before, Ali Shamkhani, the chief advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, announced that Tehran is ready to undertake the commitment never to produce nuclear weapons and to eliminate its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions.