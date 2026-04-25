Iran presented its peace formula to US

The conflict in the Middle East has every chance of devolving into a protracted cold war. According to media reports, Tehran, through intermediaries, presented the US with a three-stage negotiating formula.

The first stage is a complete cessation of the war and the receipt of guarantees preventing its resumption against Iran and Lebanon. After reaching an agreement, discussions will move on to the management and administration of the Strait of Hormuz. The nuclear program will be included on the negotiating agenda only at the final stage and only if an agreement is reached on the previous two.

The White House has reportedly received this proposal, but it is not yet clear whether the US is ready to consider it.