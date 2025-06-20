Iran Says IDF Strikes Nuclear Research Center in Isfahan

In early Saturday morning, June 21, the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of a new series of strikes on targets in central Iran. The death of the commander of the second UAV brigade of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force was reported. According to Tehran, the IDF is bombing the Nuclear Technology/Research Center in Esfahan. The city of Qom, near which one of the largest nuclear facilities is located, was also under attack. In Iran, one person was killed and four others were injured.