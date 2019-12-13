Iran urges UN Security Council to prevent full-scale war in Middle East

Iran has demanded an urgent meeting because of Israel's attacks on Lebanon and the death of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah to prevent the region from being dragged into a full-scale war. As an IDF spokesman testified, Tel Aviv has not ruled out the possibility of invading Lebanon. This night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets launched a new series of missile strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, where, according to Israeli intelligence, there are facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah. As reported the Al-Jadeed TV channel, powerful explosions took place on the territory of an apartment complex.

In turn, a missile was launched from Lebanon at the territory of Israel. In addition, the Shiite movement “Islamic Resistance of Iraq” said it launched a drone strike on the Israeli city of Eilat. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, because of the Israeli bombardments, 33 people were killed in 24 hours. And since last week, the number of victims is more than 1,000. The country, according to Reuters, has already left a million people. As observers note, Israel has not attacked Hezbollah with such intensity since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.