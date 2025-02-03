The media is reporting alarming preparations of the United States Army on the border with Mexico. The head of the U.S. Defense Department has already arrived there, and operational groups are being formed. All this will allow the Americans to begin an invasion of the neighboring country literally at any moment.

Spy planes are flying over the Mexican territory. Washington has accused official Mexico City that the drug cartels operate with the patronage, if not direct support, of the government. Meanwhile, a full-fledged mafia war has broken out in Mexico's northern states.