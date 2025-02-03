3.43 RUB
Is U.S. Army going to invade Mexico? What's happening at the border?
The media is reporting alarming preparations of the United States Army on the border with Mexico. The head of the U.S. Defense Department has already arrived there, and operational groups are being formed. All this will allow the Americans to begin an invasion of the neighboring country literally at any moment.
Spy planes are flying over the Mexican territory. Washington has accused official Mexico City that the drug cartels operate with the patronage, if not direct support, of the government. Meanwhile, a full-fledged mafia war has broken out in Mexico's northern states.
The day before, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump, secured the suspension of ruinous import duties. It is not yet clear what concessions she made: perhaps she still authorized the operation of the U.S. army in the territory of the neighboring country.