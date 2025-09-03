Israel Expands Operations in Gaza Strip

The operation in Gaza City is expanding — the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have taken control of approximately 40% of the city.

The IDF states that combat actions with maneuvering are currently underway in various districts. A plan is being prepared to establish full control over Gaza, and Israel is mobilizing reservists.

The plans of Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration have been criticized by the International Red Cross. The organization stated that, in the conditions of intense fighting, it is impossible to ensure the safe movement of civilians (expected to number around 1 million). Tel Aviv promises to create a safe humanitarian zone for their accommodation.