Israel Launches Massive Offensive Against Gaza with Intense Bombardments

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated a large-scale advance into Gaza. Within just twenty minutes of commencing the operation to seize control of the city, the Israeli military carried out 37 strikes. Media reports indicate that at least 68 people have been killed, with dozens more injured.

Over the past several days, numerous high-rise buildings in Gaza have been reduced to rubble as a result of relentless bombings.

Additionally, reports confirm that Israeli tanks have already entered the city. Hamas has stated that the ground offensive poses a threat to the lives of hostages and Israeli soldiers held captive.

Opposition to the operation has emerged within Israel itself—protesters have erected tents outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, according to Ynet portal.

Axios reports that the operation was launched following a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Washington has expressed support for Israel’s actions but has also called for a swift conclusion to the offensive.