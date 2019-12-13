Israel launches six airstrikes on military-industrialsite in Yemen

Six airstrikes have been carried out on a military-industrial site in the An Nahda neighborhood in the northwest of Yemen's capital Sanaa, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source in local authorities in the capital province.

“Six airstrikes hit a military-industrial complex for repairing military equipment in the An-Nahda neighborhood in northwest Sanaa,” the source said.

He added that three raids also targeted the al-Ardi facility, which hosts the defense ministry of the northern Yemeni government and military administrative offices in Bab al-Yemen district in central Sanaa.