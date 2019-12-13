3.43 RUB
Israel launches strikes at Beirut
Israel dropped 73 tons of explosives on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters on the outskirts of Beirut, where a successor to the movement's deceased leader could be located.
The IDF again struck the Lebanese capital with anti-bunker shells. At least 20 explosions were heard near the international airport, according to media reports.
The Israeli army also called on residents of 37 villages and towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate. Meanwhile, Politico reports that the US and Israeli governments are discussing a joint strike on Iranian oil facilities in the south of the country.
