Israel launches strikes at Yemen

No place is out of reach for Israel. This is how the country's defense minister commented on the airstrikes at Yemen.

The Israeli Air Force attacked the fuel, energy and port infrastructure of the Houthis in Yemen. The main blow came on the port of Hodeida, located 1 800 km from Israel. 4 people were killed and about three dozen were injured.

The IDF said it hit the infrastructure, which “was used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, as well as military supplies and oil.”

Israel continues to attack Lebanon as well, despite the IDF announcing the end of strikes against top Hezbollah commanders. This night the Beirut skyline was hit. Two fatalities have been reported. Also, the IDF confirmed that it is striking targets in eastern Lebanon. In total, 123 people have been killed and 359 wounded in the past 24 hours due to the raids.

