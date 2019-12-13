Israel launches strikes at Yemen

No place is out of reach for Israel. This is how the country's defense minister commented on the airstrikes at Yemen.



The Israeli Air Force attacked the fuel, energy and port infrastructure of the Houthis in Yemen. The main blow came on the port of Hodeida, located 1 800 km from Israel. 4 people were killed and about three dozen were injured.



The IDF said it hit the infrastructure, which “was used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, as well as military supplies and oil.”