Israel Сan Fully Occupy Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv is preparing for the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media reports, Prime Minister Netanyahu has seemingly received authorization from the White House to proceed.

Currently, Israel controls only three-quarters of the coastal territories within Gaza. The situation within the enclave remains dire; over 180 people have already succumbed to hunger.