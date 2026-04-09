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Israel to negotiate with Lebanon in Washington under US pressure

Israel to negotiate with Lebanon in Washington under US pressure

Israel will negotiate with Lebanon in Washington next week under US pressure, according to the Israeli state broadcaster Kan.

The talks will reportedly focus on a ceasefire and the elimination of Hezbollah militias.

Final preparations for the Iran-US talks are underway in the Pakistani capital. The Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where the delegations are expected to arrive, will be closed to regular guests until Sunday evening.

According to media reports, the meeting could take place on April 11, but Tehran states that any negotiations with the Americans are out of the question as long as Israel continues to strike Lebanon.

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