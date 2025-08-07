3.69 BYN
Israeli Cabinet Approves Occupation of Gaza
Tel Aviv has made the decision to occupy the city of Gaza, the largest population center in the Palestinian enclave. This decision was adopted by the military-political cabinet of the Jewish state.
The plan was coordinated over approximately 10 hours. Some high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Staff of Israel, opposed the decision. According to the Times of Israel, Tel Aviv will provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones.
Additionally, the Israeli government outlined five demands to be met in exchange for ending the war with the Palestinian movement Hamas: disarmament of the ruling organization in the Gaza Strip; the return of all 50 hostages; demilitarization of the enclave; Israeli control over Gaza’s security; and the establishment of a third alternative government, separate from Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.