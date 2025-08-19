Israeli Defense Minister Approves Plan to Capture Gaza

Tel Aviv has no intention of stopping the war in Gaza; on the contrary, it is prepared to escalate it. The Israeli Defense Minister has approved a plan to seize Gaza. The operation is named "Gideon's Chariot II," in reference to a previous operation. During that earlier campaign, 75% of the enclave was captured. The Israeli army is calling up 60,000 reservists, with an additional 20,000 extending their service.

Furthermore, Katz has approved a "humanitarian preparation" plan for approximately one million Palestinians. They are to be relocated to the southern part of the sector, where humanitarian infrastructure will be established. Following that, a civilian evacuation will be announced. Only then will Israel commence a ground offensive into the enclave to eliminate the remaining Hamas militants. All efforts toward peace negotiations have been effectively nullified.