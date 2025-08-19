3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
Israeli Defense Minister Approves Plan to Capture Gaza
Tel Aviv has no intention of stopping the war in Gaza; on the contrary, it is prepared to escalate it. The Israeli Defense Minister has approved a plan to seize Gaza. The operation is named "Gideon's Chariot II," in reference to a previous operation. During that earlier campaign, 75% of the enclave was captured. The Israeli army is calling up 60,000 reservists, with an additional 20,000 extending their service.
Furthermore, Katz has approved a "humanitarian preparation" plan for approximately one million Palestinians. They are to be relocated to the southern part of the sector, where humanitarian infrastructure will be established. Following that, a civilian evacuation will be announced. Only then will Israel commence a ground offensive into the enclave to eliminate the remaining Hamas militants. All efforts toward peace negotiations have been effectively nullified.
It is noteworthy that earlier, the Palestinian movement had agreed to consider a ceasefire proposal.