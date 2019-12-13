3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Israeli jets attack Iranian car factory in Syria's Homs province
Israeli planes launched three missile strikes on an Iranian car factory in an industrial zone south of Homs. This was reported by the Syrian Monitoring Center for Human Rights. According to its sources, the plant was empty, no casualties were reported.
Fighting in Lebanon continued as well. Over the day, the IDF attacked about 150 military facilities of Hezbollah. The border units are fighting in the border areas in the South of the Republic.
Also, the Israeli military hit dozens of targets in the north of the Gaza Strip. At least 24 people were killed.
At the same time, the military wing of the Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” said it fired missiles at Israeli Ashkelon and settlements near the border with the Gaza Strip. And Lebanon-based Hezbollah said it had attacked an Israeli base south of Haifa with drones.
And this despite the reinforcement of Israeli troops on the border ahead of the anniversary of the Hamas attack. As the escalation in the region intensifies, Israel's President has called for a NATO-like alliance. In an interview with Al Arabi, he said that political forces in the Middle East should work together to counter Iran, which he called “the real threat to the security of the Middle East”.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All