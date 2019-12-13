Israeli jets attack Iranian car factory in Syria's Homs province

Israeli planes launched three missile strikes on an Iranian car factory in an industrial zone south of Homs. This was reported by the Syrian Monitoring Center for Human Rights. According to its sources, the plant was empty, no casualties were reported.

Fighting in Lebanon continued as well. Over the day, the IDF attacked about 150 military facilities of Hezbollah. The border units are fighting in the border areas in the South of the Republic.

Also, the Israeli military hit dozens of targets in the north of the Gaza Strip. At least 24 people were killed.

At the same time, the military wing of the Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” said it fired missiles at Israeli Ashkelon and settlements near the border with the Gaza Strip. And Lebanon-based Hezbollah said it had attacked an Israeli base south of Haifa with drones.