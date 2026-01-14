3.71 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.40 BYN
"It’s time to start drinking": Kallas suggests drinking as way to escape global instability
Text by:Editorial office news.by
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the global situation is developing in such a way that "it's time to start drinking," Politico reports.
Kallas made the announcement of her readiness to binge drink at a meeting with members of the European Parliament, who shared this information with the publication. The article's authors note that "geopolitics has become the EU's most pressing issue" amid concerns in Europe about the possible annexation of Greenland, mass protests in Iran, as well as conflicts in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and the US operation in Venezuela.
Kallas previously said that "Greenland belongs to its people." She also warned of deterioration in relations between the EU and the US.