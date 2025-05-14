3.71 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.34 BYN
Kiev could face €3.5 billion losses annually due to EU tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural products
The European Union is planning to revoke the duty-free regime that has been in place since 2022, starting from June 5.
"Potential losses in the event of the reintroduction of tariffs could amount to €3-3.5 billion per year," the publication reports.
A Ukrainian source involved in the agricultural sector described this development as "a harsh landing for our exports."
It is also noted that the quotas affected key categories of Ukrainian exports, including poultry, eggs, and corn.
On May 7, Olof Gyll, a representative of the European Commission, stated that the EC does not intend to extend the duty-free regime for importing Ukrainian agricultural products, a measure initially introduced to support the country. The abolition of tariffs has caused difficulties for European farmers due to increased competition within internal markets. Despite the earlier extension of the duty-free import regime, large-scale protests by farmers across several European countries occurred in 2024-2025, with many asserting that they faced significant losses owing to competition from Ukrainian goods.