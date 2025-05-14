Kiev could face €3.5 billion losses annually due to EU tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural products

The European Union is planning to revoke the duty-free regime that has been in place since 2022, starting from June 5.

"Potential losses in the event of the reintroduction of tariffs could amount to €3-3.5 billion per year," the publication reports.

A Ukrainian source involved in the agricultural sector described this development as "a harsh landing for our exports."

It is also noted that the quotas affected key categories of Ukrainian exports, including poultry, eggs, and corn.