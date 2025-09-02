Kiev Declines Proposal for Putin and Zelensky to Meet in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak has described the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit Moscow as unacceptable, reports TASS.

On his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), Yermak stated that such proposals are "categorically unacceptable." "At this very moment, at least seven countries are prepared to facilitate a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to put an end to the war: Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkey, and three Gulf states. These are serious offers, and (Zelensky — Ed. BELTA) is ready for such a meeting at any time," declared the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

However, he did not specify why Zelensky has no intention of traveling to Moscow, even if he were genuinely open to the idea.